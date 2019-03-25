Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon and more pay tribute to Scott Walker

By , Mar 25 2019
Scott

Photograph by: Alex Solman

“An unforgettable voice like a cathedral lit by a sunset.”

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, producer Nigel Godrich, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Soft Cell’s Marc Almond and Holly Herndon are just some of the artists that have paid tribute to the late Scott Walker.

The news of his death was announced earlier today by his label, 4AD, saying in a statement: “For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality.”

See below for just some of the tributes to a true avant-garde icon.

