Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon and more pay tribute to Scott Walker

“An unforgettable voice like a cathedral lit by a sunset.”

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, producer Nigel Godrich, Cosey Fanni Tutti, Soft Cell’s Marc Almond and Holly Herndon are just some of the artists that have paid tribute to the late Scott Walker.

The news of his death was announced earlier today by his label, 4AD, saying in a statement: “For half a century, the genius of the man born Noel Scott Engel has enriched the lives of thousands, first as one third of The Walker Brothers, and later as a solo artist, producer and composer of uncompromising originality.”

See below for just some of the tributes to a true avant-garde icon.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker. Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly: https://t.co/awaFXWOkja pic.twitter.com/nd6MYVmWaO — 4AD (@4AD_Official) March 25, 2019

So very sad to hear that Scott Walker has passed away, he was a huge influence on Radiohead and myself, showing me how i could use my voice and words. Met him once at Meltdown, such a kind gentle outsider. He will be very missed. https://t.co/v33Ey91hbn — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) March 25, 2019

So very sad to hear about Scott Walker…. truly one of the greats.. so unique and a real artist. On my way to work on the first day of recording OK Computer I passed him riding his bike on Chiswick High Street.. and when I got to the studio Thom was holding a copy of Scott 4.. — nigel godrich (@nigelgod) March 25, 2019

This such a shock. Unbelievably sad. RIP the incredible Scott Walker 🎶🖤🎶 https://t.co/iAT7cU8vdN — Cosey Fanni Tutti (@coseyfannitutti) March 25, 2019

Absolutely saddened shocked by the death of Scott Walker . He gave me so much inspiration so much I owe to him and modelled on him even down to my early S C hair cut and dark glasses .… https://t.co/ux5f9B1rjh — Marc Almond (@MarcAlmond) March 25, 2019

good bye scott it was a joy to have known you. — Ed Horrox (@ed4AD) March 25, 2019

particularly memorable was the time scott shadow boxed a one two punch as he described the intro to the song “jesse” — Ed Horrox (@ed4AD) March 25, 2019

scott liked to listen to his records incredibly loud one last time in the studio after they were mixed to his satisfaction. — Ed Horrox (@ed4AD) March 25, 2019

RIP one of the very best :( https://t.co/IYLD0N1AL1 — minor science (@MinorScience) March 25, 2019

RIP Scott Walker, one of the greatest — Bill Kouligas (@bill_kouligas) March 25, 2019

Scott was complex, as uncomfortable/unsettled in the world as was his later work. The Scott albums of the late sixties and everything he created post ‘climate of hunter’ was a creative leap into the unknown. Possessor of ‘the voice’ so many of us believed unsurpassable. Missed. — david sylvian (@davidsylvian58) March 25, 2019

Scott Walker has died. He’s my favourite musical artist. All-American pop star, existential chansonnier, avant-garde pioneer, a true Europhile and a cracking bass player. What a hero. RIP Scott. — Neil Codling (@neilcodling) March 25, 2019

The man with the mahogany voice… Scott Walker. RIP https://t.co/PWwRU6x2lR — midge ure (@midgeure1) March 25, 2019

Real sad to read that Scott Walker has passed away. One of the purest voices I’ve ever experienced, his music has been with me all my life. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/8J6zWfjiMu — erol alkan (@erolalkan) March 25, 2019

Thank you Scott.

You are treasured & you will be missed.

xo

KLOhttps://t.co/XKnFBvW3Tu — Kelly Lee Owens (@kellyleeowens) March 25, 2019

Another huge loss to music. One of the most significant singer-songwriters of our era. His un-mistakable voice, innovation & influence. Scott Walker, experimental pop hero, dies aged 76 https://t.co/f0DfGD8C9a — Wendy Smith (@wendyfinnandmax) March 25, 2019