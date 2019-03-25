The documentary centers around the victorious Long Live Southbank campaign.

Experimental ambient artist Yamaneko has contributed the soundtrack to You Can Make History, a documentary about the 2013 campaign to protect the Southbank Undercroft skatepark at London’s Southbank.

Yamaneko, who is himself a keen skateboarder, has scored the entire piece incorporating “beatless scene-setting pieces” with “naive melodic compositions” and “angular experimental grime reminiscent of his early work on Pixel Wave Embrace.”

The soundtrack follows last year’s Afterglow EP for Local Action and precedes his third studio album, which will be released later this year. You Can Make History will be released in the coming months.

