Beta Librae, Huerco S. and Nkisi to perform at MUTEK Montréal

The Montréal edition of MUTEK announces a six-day program for its 20th edition.

Beta Librae, Huerco S. and Nkisi are just some of the FACT favorites confirmed for MUTEK Montréal, which this year will take place over six days from August 20 – 25.

They will join artists including Ash Koosha, Blawan, Call Super, GAIKA, Jan Jelinek, Jlin, Lotus Eater (Lucy & Rrose), and Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones.

Tickets to MUTEK Montréal are available now. For more details, head over to the MUTEK Montréal website.

See below for a full list of acts that have been announced.

MUTEK Montréal lineup:

404.zero — Jetlag

Akufen

Ash Koosha — YONA

Beta Librae

Blawan

Call Super

Circle of Live featuring Sebastian Mullaert, Mathew Jonson, Johanna Knutsson, Matt Karmil & Dorisburg

Dandy Jack

France Jobin & Richard Chartier — DUO

GAIKA

Gene Tellem

Gudrun Gut

Huerco S.

Jan Jelinek — Zwischen

Jlin

Kathy Hinde — Twittering Machines

loscil — Equivalents

Lotus Eater (Lucy & Rrose)

Matt Karmil

Nicola Cruz

Nkisi

Project Pablo

Ryoichi Kurokawa — subassemblies

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones — Fractal Fantasy

The Mole

TM404

Wajatta (Reggie Watts & John Tejada)

Read next: MUTEK.MX 2018 – 7 highlights of Mexico’s premier electronic music festival