Beta Librae, Huerco S. and Nkisi to perform at MUTEK Montréal

The Montréal edition of MUTEK announces a six-day program for its 20th edition.
Beta Librae, Huerco S. and Nkisi are just some of the FACT favorites confirmed for MUTEK Montréal, which this year will take place over six days from August 20 – 25.
They will join artists including Ash Koosha, Blawan, Call Super, GAIKA, Jan Jelinek, Jlin, Lotus Eater (Lucy & Rrose), and Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones.
Tickets to MUTEK Montréal are available now. For more details, head over to the MUTEK Montréal website.
See below for a full list of acts that have been announced.
MUTEK Montréal lineup:
404.zero — Jetlag
Akufen
Ash Koosha — YONA
Beta Librae
Blawan
Call Super
Circle of Live featuring Sebastian Mullaert, Mathew Jonson, Johanna Knutsson, Matt Karmil & Dorisburg
Dandy Jack
France Jobin & Richard Chartier — DUO
GAIKA
Gene Tellem
Gudrun Gut
Huerco S.
Jan Jelinek — Zwischen
Jlin
Kathy Hinde — Twittering Machines
loscil — Equivalents
Lotus Eater (Lucy & Rrose)
Matt Karmil
Nicola Cruz
Nkisi
Project Pablo
Ryoichi Kurokawa — subassemblies
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones — Fractal Fantasy
The Mole
TM404
Wajatta (Reggie Watts & John Tejada)
