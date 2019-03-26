Death Grips, Flohio and Mahalia confirmed for Field Day 2019

Field Day has expanded its already stellar program.

Death Grips, Flohio and Mahalia will join previously announced acts The Black Madonna, Earl Sweatshirt and Skee Mask at Field Day 2019.

They are among the second wave of acts announced for the festival, which includes Kojey Radical, Alfie Templeman, Homeshake and Femi Kuti.

Field Day has also announced its first ever night programme, following the addition of an official festival afterparty from 10:30pm – 3:00am, hosted by Printworks. This will include sets from Nocturnal Sunshine (aka Maya Jane Coles), Modeselektor, George Fitzgerald, Leon Vynehall, Mella Dee, Tiga, Denis Sulta and HAAi.

Field Day 2019 will take place on June 7 – 8. Tickets are on sale now – visit the festival website for more details. See below for a complete list of all the acts that have been announced so far.

Friday, June 7:

Skepta

Actress

Bonobo DJ Set

Boy Azooga

Charlotte Adigéry

Death Grips

Deerhunter

Earl Sweatshirt

Femi Kuti

George FitzGerald Live

George FitzGerald DJ Set

HÆLOS

Homeshake

Jessica Winter

Julia Holter

Jungle

Kelly Lee Owens

Kojey Radical

Leon Vynehall

Lost Souls of Saturn Live

Mahalia

Methyl Ethel

Modeselektor live

Modeselektor DJ Set

Nocturnal Sunshine

Pip Blom

Late Night:

George FitzGerald

Leon Vynehall

Modeselektor DJ Set

Nocturnal Sunshine

Saturday, June 8:

Jorja Smith

Diplo

Alfie Templeman

The Black Madonna

Celeste

Channel Tres

Courtesy

Denis Sulta

DJ Seinfeld

Eclair Fifi

Erol Alkan

Fall Forward

FLOHIO

Grainger

HAAi

John Talabot

Jvck James

JPEGMAFIA

Mall Grab

Marie Davidson live

The Mauskovic Dance Band

Mella Dee

MorMor

Octavian

Pusha-T

Rachel Chinouriri

Red Axes

Seth Troxler

Sinkane

Skee Mask

Tiga

Tirzah

Todd Terje

Late Night:

Denis Sulta

HAAi

Mella Dee

Tiga

