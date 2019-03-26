Death Grips, Flohio and Mahalia confirmed for Field Day 2019

Field Day has expanded its already stellar program.
Death Grips, Flohio and Mahalia will join previously announced acts The Black Madonna, Earl Sweatshirt and Skee Mask at Field Day 2019.
They are among the second wave of acts announced for the festival, which includes Kojey Radical, Alfie Templeman, Homeshake and Femi Kuti.
Field Day has also announced its first ever night programme, following the addition of an official festival afterparty from 10:30pm – 3:00am, hosted by Printworks. This will include sets from Nocturnal Sunshine (aka Maya Jane Coles), Modeselektor, George Fitzgerald, Leon Vynehall, Mella Dee, Tiga, Denis Sulta and HAAi.
Field Day 2019 will take place on June 7 – 8. Tickets are on sale now – visit the festival website for more details. See below for a complete list of all the acts that have been announced so far.
Friday, June 7:
Skepta
Actress
Bonobo DJ Set
Boy Azooga
Charlotte Adigéry
Death Grips
Deerhunter
Earl Sweatshirt
Femi Kuti
George FitzGerald Live
George FitzGerald DJ Set
HÆLOS
Homeshake
Jessica Winter
Julia Holter
Jungle
Kelly Lee Owens
Kojey Radical
Leon Vynehall
Lost Souls of Saturn Live
Mahalia
Methyl Ethel
Modeselektor live
Modeselektor DJ Set
Nocturnal Sunshine
Pip Blom
Late Night:
George FitzGerald
Leon Vynehall
Modeselektor DJ Set
Nocturnal Sunshine
Saturday, June 8:
Jorja Smith
Diplo
Alfie Templeman
The Black Madonna
Celeste
Channel Tres
Courtesy
Denis Sulta
DJ Seinfeld
Eclair Fifi
Erol Alkan
Fall Forward
FLOHIO
Grainger
HAAi
John Talabot
Jvck James
JPEGMAFIA
Mall Grab
Marie Davidson live
The Mauskovic Dance Band
Mella Dee
MorMor
Octavian
Pusha-T
Rachel Chinouriri
Red Axes
Seth Troxler
Sinkane
Skee Mask
Tiga
Tirzah
Todd Terje
Late Night:
Denis Sulta
HAAi
Mella Dee
Tiga
