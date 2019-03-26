The Milanese festival has expanded the program for its 2019 edition.

Juliana Huxtable, RP Boo and Kelman Duran are just some of the artists that have been added to the program for this year’s Terraforma festival.

They will join Buttechno, Donato Dozzy and Lorenzo Senni side-project Stargate, as well as previously announced acts Laurie Anderson, Mica Levi and Caterina Barbieri.

Terraforma is Milan’s foremost sustainable experimental music festival, and will take place at Villa Arconati on July 5 – 7.

Tickets are available now from the Terraforma website and via online ticketing. Check out the full list of acts that have been announced so far, below.

Terraforma lineup:

Laurie Anderson

Mica Levi

Caterina Barbieri

DJ Stingray

Daniel Higgs

Bambounou

Donato Dozzy

RP Boo

Kelman Duran

Buttechno

Stargate (Lorenzo Senni)

Juliana Huxtable

