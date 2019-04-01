Camila Fuchs share glitchy new video ‘Individuality’

By , Apr 1 2019
Camila Fuchs

Photograph by: Press

Based on a live performance at Mutek Mexico.

Camila Fuchs, an electronic duo comprised of Camila de Laborde and Daniel Hermann-Collini, have released a new video, ‘Individuality’.

Based on their 2017 live performance at Mutek Mexico, the video was produced by Brutal Inc with visual content and editing work by Manuela de Laborde and direction from Jose Espínola.

“Individuality is a song that speaks out for all young girls who are exploring their sexuality and fight for the right to feel and be independent”, explains ATP Records. “A process involving individual strength yet wrapped by the fear of what this step forward might involve.”

Last year Camila Fuchs released their second album, Heart Pressed Between Stones, which is available to stream and download now. They will support Plaid at EartH Hackney on June 20.

+