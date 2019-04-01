Celestial Trax unveils Sisilisko alias, debuts on Amniote Editions

Listen to ‘A Long Strange Dream’, taken from HoxA​-​5: In Turiya, now.

Finnish producer Joni Judén, best known as Celestial Trax, has unveiled a new alias, Sisilisko.

His debut release as Sisilisko, HoxA​-​5: In Turiya, arrives via Amniote Editions, a new multidisciplinary label that promises “amniotic capsules from hyperspace”. Listen to a hypnotic ambient piece, ‘A Long Strange Dream’, now.

Earlier this year Judén released his excellent second album, Serpent Power, on his own True Aether imprint.

HoxA​-​5: In Turiya will be available digitally and on limited edition padlock USB on April 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘HoxA-5.1 – It All Starts To Blur’

02. ‘HoxA-5.2 – Oh Ji Ram’

03. ‘HoxA-5.3 – A Long Strange Dream’

04. ‘HoxA-5.4 – After The Rain’

05. ‘HoxA-5.5 – From The Deep Waters Of Sleep’

06. ‘HoxA-5.6 – Behind The Sun’

Read next: The 20 best new age albums