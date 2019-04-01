Celestial Trax unveils Sisilisko alias, debuts on Amniote Editions

Listen to ‘A Long Strange Dream’, taken from HoxA-5: In Turiya, now.
Finnish producer Joni Judén, best known as Celestial Trax, has unveiled a new alias, Sisilisko.
His debut release as Sisilisko, HoxA-5: In Turiya, arrives via Amniote Editions, a new multidisciplinary label that promises “amniotic capsules from hyperspace”. Listen to a hypnotic ambient piece, ‘A Long Strange Dream’, now.
Earlier this year Judén released his excellent second album, Serpent Power, on his own True Aether imprint.
HoxA-5: In Turiya will be available digitally and on limited edition padlock USB on April 22 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘HoxA-5.1 – It All Starts To Blur’
02. ‘HoxA-5.2 – Oh Ji Ram’
03. ‘HoxA-5.3 – A Long Strange Dream’
04. ‘HoxA-5.4 – After The Rain’
05. ‘HoxA-5.5 – From The Deep Waters Of Sleep’
06. ‘HoxA-5.6 – Behind The Sun’
