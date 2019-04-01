Low Jack will release a three-volume collection of unreleased material from the group.

Editions Gravats has released the first of a three-volume archive series from cult French industrial group Geins’t Naït.

Comprised of architecture students Thierry Merigout and Vincent Hachet, Geins’t Naït was founded in 1986 and drew inspiration from the French schools of Surrealist and Situationist philosophy. The tracks featured on the release were recorded between 1986 – 1993.

The archive collection follows last year’s Make Dogs Sing LP, which was released via Vladimir Ivkovic’s label Offen Music.

Archives 1 is out now via Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fix’

02. ‘Cameo’

03. ‘Quivala’

04. ‘Computer Bit’

05. ‘La Plus Belle De Tout Le Quartier’

06. ‘Caramel’

07. ‘Rossi Aldo’

08. ‘ABS TRAC 1’

09. ‘Roman’

10. ‘Boutons D’Or et Coquelicots’

11. ‘Dimanche’

Read next: The 20 best industrial and EBM records ever made