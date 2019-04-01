Rihanna, Cardi B and Drake pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle, dead at 33

Photograph by: Prince Williams/Getty Images

The 33-year-old rapper was killed following a shooting outside his own Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

West Coast hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle, aka Ermias Davidson Asghedom, has been killed.

The 33 year old rapper was shot multiple times outside of his own Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31 and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Two other people were hospitalized in the shooting.

Nipsey Hussle released his debut mixtape, Slauson Boy, in 2005, following it up with the well-loved Bullets Ain’t Got No Name mixtape series between 2008 and 2009. The rapper collaborated with Drake on the track ‘Killer’ in 2009 and appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Malice in Wonderland in 2010. He founded his own label, All Money In, in the same year. His debut album, Victory Lap, was released last year and featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar, YG, Diddy, Cee-Lo Green and The-Dream.

In addition to his prolific musical output, Asghedom was well-known for his entrepreneurial success, opening both Marathon Clothing and a STEM education center in his home district of Crenshaw, Los Angeles.

Notable figures from the music industry, including Cardi B, Rihanna, Drake, Talib Kweli, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage and many more have paid tribute to the late artist. See below for some of these tributes, an early interview with Nipsey and a tribute from Alex Solman, below.

