Rihanna, Cardi B and Drake pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle, dead at 33

The 33-year-old rapper was killed following a shooting outside his own Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

West Coast hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle, aka Ermias Davidson Asghedom, has been killed.

The 33 year old rapper was shot multiple times outside of his own Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31 and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Two other people were hospitalized in the shooting.

Nipsey Hussle released his debut mixtape, Slauson Boy, in 2005, following it up with the well-loved Bullets Ain’t Got No Name mixtape series between 2008 and 2009. The rapper collaborated with Drake on the track ‘Killer’ in 2009 and appeared on Snoop Dogg’s Malice in Wonderland in 2010. He founded his own label, All Money In, in the same year. His debut album, Victory Lap, was released last year and featured appearances from Kendrick Lamar, YG, Diddy, Cee-Lo Green and The-Dream.

In addition to his prolific musical output, Asghedom was well-known for his entrepreneurial success, opening both Marathon Clothing and a STEM education center in his home district of Crenshaw, Los Angeles.

Notable figures from the music industry, including Cardi B, Rihanna, Drake, Talib Kweli, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage and many more have paid tribute to the late artist. See below for some of these tributes, an early interview with Nipsey and a tribute from Alex Solman, below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvtC4W2F07v/

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! 💔🙏🏿

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvsVIdzAteU/?utm_source=ig_embed

Real one after real one smh R.I.P Nipsey the solid morals you stood on and your legacy will last 4L!! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) April 1, 2019

MY HEART GOES OUT TO NIP N HIS FAM MAN , THIS MAN WAS ON THE RIGHT PATH AND DOING BETTER IN LIFE , N NIGGAS DO THIS EVIL SHIT, THIS GAME IS SO SHADY ITS DISGUSTING, RIP TO ONE OF THE ONLY REAL ONES LEFT @NipseyHussle 🙏🏽 SLEEP IN PEACE KING — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) April 1, 2019

You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7gZ795wcQT — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 1, 2019

Nipsey you a legend. I respect and admire your career path and what you did for the neighborhood. My heart broke today when I saw the news. I’m praying for your loved ones. This was sposed to be the year we got one in. God had bigger plans for you 🙏🏿 — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvshKNKFhtP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvsS3Ojh6mO/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvsjHJLBxAa/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvsnf6rhFo0/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvsQySdF9hk/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvsWvB3gzud/?utm_source=ig_embed

Nipsey was so important to the movement, I’m so sad — Boi-1da (@Boi1da) April 1, 2019

https://www.instagram.com/p/BvsXc1vAE5k/?utm_source=ig_embed

REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019

Broke me…. we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019

Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019

Rip Nipsey 😔 — Lil pump (@lilpump) April 1, 2019