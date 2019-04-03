Brian Eno composes score for Drake’s Top Boy revival

Top Boy

Rebooted for Netflix by the Canadian rapper.

Brian Eno has been enlisted to compose the score for the new season of Top Boy.

The series will debut on Netflix following its revival by Drake. Kane Robinson, aka grime MC Kano, and Ashley Robinson, aka Asher D, will reprise their roles from the original Channel 4 series and will be joined by Simbiatu “Simbi” Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, aka Little Simz, and David Orobosa Omoregie, aka Dave.

Top Boy will premiere on Netflix this fall.

