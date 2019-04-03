Chicago house vocalist Kim English has died

Apr 3 2019
Kim English

Photograph by: Press

The singer and songwriter was famous for house classics such as ‘Nitelife’ and ‘Learn 2 Luv’.

New York house label Nervous Records has announced that Chicago-born vocalist Kim English has died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing tonight of Kim English”, reads a statement posted to the label’s Facebook. “Kim’s discography includes several songs that are widely recognized as all-time classics in the house music genre.”

Beginning her career as a gospel singer, English worked with legendary house acts including Masters At Work, François K and Mood II Swing, with whom she released the classic house anthem ‘Learn 2 Luv’.

Her debut single ‘Nightlife’, originally produced by Ten City, was remixed by Masters At WorkBump and, most notably, Armand Van Helden.

See below for tributes to the late vocalist from Paul Woolford, Simon Dunmore and Jeremy Underground, and check out Mood II Swing’s FACT mix, which opens with the timeless ‘Learn 2 Luv’.

 

RIP

