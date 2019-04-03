Sónar Reykjavík cancelled due to Icelandic airline bankruptcy

Wow Air has ceased operations, affecting over half the ticket-holders and artists booked to perform.

The seventh edition of Sónar Reykjavík has been cancelled.

According to a statement on the festival’s website, the collapse of Icelandic budget airline Wow Air has affected the travel plans of half of all ticket-holders, as well as many of the artists scheduled to perform.

Due to what is described by the festival as “an extremely delicate local situation in Iceland”, Sónar Reykjavík explains that the festival team “cannot guarantee the same calibre of experience we have provided over the last six years, both for artists and fans”, stating that they “are faced with no other choice but to announce its cancellation for this year.”

Artists including Orbital, Richie Hawtin, Yves Tumor, Avalon Emerson, Objekt, DAWN, Wolfgang Voigt and Bruce were set to perform at the 2019 edition of the festival. All tickets will be refunded.

Read next: The Icelandic electronic music renaissance – Sónar Reykjavík reviewed