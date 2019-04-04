Young Echo share Jabu Remixes from Jay Glass Dubs and SKRS

Listen to both killer remixes now.

Young Echo Records has enlisted avant-dub maestro Jay Glass Dubs and Canadian DJ crew SKRS, aka Seekersinternational, to remix two tracks from spooky Bristol-based R&B trio Jabu.

Jay Glass Dubs provides a cavernous dub rework of ‘Fool If’, while SKRS strays into more ambient territory with a reinterpretation of ‘Wounds’. Both tracks were taken from Jabu’s excellent Blackest Ever Black debut, Sleep Heavy.

Jabu Remixes will be available digitally and on vinyl 12″ via Young Echo Records on April 18. Check out the cover art and tracklist, and re-visit FACT mixes from Jay Glass Dubs and SKRS, below.

Tracklist:

01. Jabu – ‘Fool If (Jay Glass Dubs Rework)’

02. Jabu – ‘Wounds (SKRS 2nd Cut Remix)’

