Watch a trailer for Scottish coming-of-age rave film, Beats

With a soundtrack curated by JD Twitch.

Check out a new trailer for Beats, the upcoming Scottish coming-of-age film executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and directed by Brian Welsh (Black Mirror).

The film takes place in Scotland during the summer of 1994 and tells the story of two friends encountering illegal parties and rave culture for the first time.

Optimo’s JD Twitch has curated a killer soundtrack featuring Plastikman, Phantasia, The Prodigy, Hudson Mohawke, The Golden Filter, LFO, Outlander, Model 500 and more.

Beats opens in UK and Irish cinemas on May 17.

