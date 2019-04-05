Watch a trailer for Scottish coming-of-age rave film, Beats

By , Apr 5 2019

Photograph by: Press

With a soundtrack curated by JD Twitch.

Check out a new trailer for Beats, the upcoming Scottish coming-of-age film executive produced by Steven Soderbergh and directed by Brian Welsh (Black Mirror).

The film takes place in Scotland during the summer of 1994 and tells the story of two friends encountering illegal parties and rave culture for the first time.

Optimo’s JD Twitch has curated a killer soundtrack featuring Plastikman, Phantasia, The Prodigy, Hudson Mohawke, The Golden Filter, LFO, Outlander, Model 500 and more.

Beats opens in UK and Irish cinemas on May 17.

Read next: What does “rave” mean in 2018?

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Liam Howlett, Richard Russell and more pay tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint

Mar 4 2019

Liam Howlett, Richard Russell and more pay tribute to Keith Flint
The Prodigy’s Keith Flint has died

Mar 4 2019

The Prodigy's Keith Flint has died

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+