Thom Yorke debuts new song ‘Gawpers’ at Paris Philharmonie

Thom Yorke has debuted a new song, ‘Gawpers’, during a performance at the Paris Philharmonie, Stereogum reports.

The performance featured as part of The National’s Bryce Dessner’s Minimalist Dream House show in Paris, which included Thom Yorke, David Lang, Max Richter, Caroline Shaw, Timo Andres, David Chalmin, and pianists Katia and Marielle Labeque.

The Radiohead frontman was accompanied by Katia and Marielle Labeque during the performance, as well as for a rendition of his first classical composition ‘Don’t Fear The Light’. He was also joined by David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner for his theme from Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, ‘Suspirium’

Watch live footage of ‘Gawpers’ above and his rendition of ‘Suspirium’ below.

