Thom Yorke debuts new song ‘Gawpers’ at Paris Philharmonie

By , Apr 8 2019

Photograph by: Greg Williams

The performance featured as part of The National’s Bryce Dessner’s Minimalist Dream House show.

Thom Yorke has debuted a new song, ‘Gawpers’, during a performance at the Paris Philharmonie, Stereogum reports.

The performance featured as part of The National’s Bryce Dessner’s Minimalist Dream House show in Paris, which included Thom Yorke, David Lang, Max Richter, Caroline Shaw, Timo Andres, David Chalmin, and pianists Katia and Marielle Labeque.

The Radiohead frontman was accompanied by Katia and Marielle Labeque during the performance, as well as for a rendition of his first classical composition ‘Don’t Fear The Light’. He was also joined by David Chalmin and Bryce Dessner for his theme from Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, ‘Suspirium’

Watch live footage of ‘Gawpers’ above and his rendition of ‘Suspirium’ below.

Read next: The best TV and film scores of 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon and more pay tribute to Scott Walker

Mar 25 2019

Thom Yorke, Holly Herndon and more pay tribute to Scott Walker
Thom Yorke, Low Jack and Mars89 played at Virgil Abloh’s new club night

Jan 18 2019

Thom Yorke, Mars89 and Low Jack played at Virgil Abloh's new...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+