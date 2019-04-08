Xao returns to Astral Black with a new album, Eternal Care Unit

Steam the whole album now.

Leeds-born producer Xao returns to Astral Black for his second excursion on the label, Eternal Care Unit.

The album’s title is medical slang for a morgue and the record “soundtracks the transcendental shift from the physical to the spiritual realm”. Xao explores futuristic avant-grime, sci-fi hardcore and cybernetic techno over the course of eight tracks – listen to the whole thing, below.

<a href="http://astralblack.bandcamp.com/album/eternal-care-unit">Eternal Care Unit by Xao</a>

Eternal Care Unit is available digitally and on vinyl LP now via Astral Black. The release is accompanied with a long sleeve T-shirt and artwork designed by Patrick Savile, who has contributed art to labels including Bokeh Versions and Warp. Check out the artwork, T-shirt and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Embryno’

02. ‘Corvid Tendencies’

03. ‘Hydroxyapatite’

04. ‘Blades // Savants’

05. ‘Cyan Shackled’

06. ‘Bernet Franca’

07. ‘Vent Jockey’

08. ‘This Film Does Not Exist’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from March 2019