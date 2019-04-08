Xao returns to Astral Black with a new album, Eternal Care Unit

Steam the whole album now.
Leeds-born producer Xao returns to Astral Black for his second excursion on the label, Eternal Care Unit.
The album’s title is medical slang for a morgue and the record “soundtracks the transcendental shift from the physical to the spiritual realm”. Xao explores futuristic avant-grime, sci-fi hardcore and cybernetic techno over the course of eight tracks – listen to the whole thing, below.
Eternal Care Unit is available digitally and on vinyl LP now via Astral Black. The release is accompanied with a long sleeve T-shirt and artwork designed by Patrick Savile, who has contributed art to labels including Bokeh Versions and Warp. Check out the artwork, T-shirt and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Embryno’
02. ‘Corvid Tendencies’
03. ‘Hydroxyapatite’
04. ‘Blades // Savants’
05. ‘Cyan Shackled’
06. ‘Bernet Franca’
07. ‘Vent Jockey’
08. ‘This Film Does Not Exist’
