Taken from her forthcoming EP on NUXXE.

Coucou Chloe has shared an arresting visual for her woozy new track, ‘Gecko’.

Taken from her forthcoming EP on London label NUXXE, the track is her first solo release since her ERIKA JANE EP from 2017. On ‘Gecko’ Chloe combines modulated vocals, stuttering hi-hats and unsettling synths to stunning effect. Check out the video below.

‘Gecko’ is out now, via NUXXE.

