Listen to ‘N Side’, a steamy new single from Steve Lacey

Sing along to his latest jam with a karaoke-style video.

The Internet’s Steve Lacey has released a new track.

‘N Side’ is his first solo release since his 2017 EP Steve Lacey’s Demo and arrives with an accompanying karaoke-style video, so you can sing along to Lacey’s sweet nothings – check it out below.

Earlier this year Steve Lacey contributed to multiple songs on Solange’s When I Get Home, which featured on FACT’s list of the best albums of the last three months. In February, The Internet teased new music on Twitter.

2 solo albums finished 🙃 — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) February 5, 2019

‘N Side’ is out now. Check out the album artwork below.

