Listen to ‘N Side’, a steamy new single from Steve Lacey

By , Apr 9 2019
Steve Lacey

Photograph by: Alan Lear

Sing along to his latest jam with a karaoke-style video.

The Internet’s Steve Lacey has released a new track.

‘N Side’ is his first solo release since his 2017 EP Steve Lacey’s Demo and arrives with an accompanying karaoke-style video, so you can sing along to Lacey’s sweet nothings – check it out below.

Earlier this year Steve Lacey contributed to multiple songs on Solange’s When I Get Home, which featured on FACT’s list of the best albums of the last three months. In February, The Internet teased new music on Twitter.

‘N Side’ is out now. Check out the album artwork below.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – January to March 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Singles Club: In the case of Kanye vs. the people, everyone is a loser

May 2 2018

Singles Club: In the case of Kanye vs. the people, everyone is a...
Syd releases ‘Bad Dream/No Looking Back’ from upcoming Always Never Home

Aug 21 2017

Syd releases 'Bad Dream/No Looking Back' from new project Always...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+