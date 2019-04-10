Equiknoxx’s Bobby Blackbird releases ska 10″, ‘The Master Blenda’

Apr 10 2019

Photograph by: Film Shatta

The first instrumental project from the Equiknoxx mastermind.

Equiknoxx producer Nick ‘Bobby Blackbird’ Dean has released a joyous new track, ‘The Master Blenda’, via Equiknoxx Music.

Conceived of back in 2015, the track was delayed due to a near fatal car accident that left Dean hospitalized for three months. ‘The Master Blenda’ features members of the Grammy-nominated Raging Fyah band, as well as keyboard legend Franklyn ‘Bubbler’ Wahl and horn master ‘Stingwray’.

The 10″ release includes a dub featuring Exile Di Brave on the flip, courtesy of core Equiknoxx producers Jordan ‘Time Cow’ Chung, Gavin ‘Gavsborg’ Blair and Bobby Blackbird himself.

