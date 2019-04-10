Helm retreats to the Essex countryside for new album, Chemical Flowers

Chemical Flowers

Listen to the foreboding ‘I Knew You Would Respond’ now.

Experimental producer Helm, aka Luke Younger, returns to PAN with a new album, Chemical Flowers.

According to the label, Younger thematically picks up where his 2015 LP Olympic Mess left offexploring sonic representations of urban environments whilst making reference to “paradoxical notions of authenticity and creative practice by way of questioning  the structures around us”.

The album was recorded in a remote studio deep in the heart of the Essex countryside and features string arrangements and performances from J.G. Thirlwell, aka Foetus. “My intention was not to use strings in a ‘neo-classical’ way”, explains Younger, “but instead make something that felt a bit darker, dynamic”.

Chemical Flowers will be released via PAN on May 17 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Capital Crisis (New City Loop)’
02. ‘I Knew You Would Respond’
03. ‘Body Rushes’
04. ‘Leave Them All Behind’
05. ‘Lizard In Fear’
06. ‘Toxic Racecourse’
07. ‘You Are The Database’
08. ‘Chemical Flowers’

