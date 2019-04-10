Jungle legend J Majik to release first album in 20 years, Full Circle

A homage to the golden age of ’90s jungle.
Infrared Records boss J Majik will release his first album in 20 years next month.
Full Circle was inspired by a set the producer played at a party organised by London jungle imprint Rupture, and is intended as a homage to the golden age of ’90s jungle.
The album follows the producer’s 1997 album Slow Motion. Since then J Majik has collaborated with the great and the good of jungle and D&B, including Sub Focus, Adam F and Goldie.
Full Circle drops on May 1 via Infrared Records. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Serenity’
02. ‘Hold You’
03. ‘Meridian’
04. ‘The Red Moon’
05. ‘Escape From Lando’
06. ‘Point Of Return’
07. ‘The Crow Knows’
08. ‘Codebreaker’
09. ‘Full Circle’
10. ‘Eclipse’
