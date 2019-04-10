Lil Uzi Vert shares two new tracks, ‘Sanguine Paradise’ and ‘That’s A Rack’

Both singles are out via Atlantic Records.

Lil Uzi Vert has released two new songs, ‘Sanguine Paradise’ and ‘That’s A Rack’.

The two new tracks follow the self-released ‘Free Uzi’, which saw the rapper repurposing DJ L’s ‘Gangway’ beat for G Herbo. Unlike that track, both ‘Sanguine Paradise’ and ‘That’s A Rack’ are out on Atlantic Records, despite Uzi’s well publicized problems with the label. Listen to both, below.

Lil Uzi Vert’s second album, Eternal Atake, has been teased since July of last year. His track ‘New Patek’ was one of our very favorite of 2018.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – March 2019