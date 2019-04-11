The collection will be released in time for Record Store Day.

Danish headphone brand AIAIAI has enlisted veteran designer Trevor Jackson to curate a T-shirt collection paying tribute to record stores that have closed their doors in recent years.

Six designers from London, Paris, Tokyo, New York, Berlin and Copenhagen have contributed designs commemorating iconic shuttered record stores, including Groove Records, Salinas, Cisco, Kim’s Music & Video, Pinky and Street Dance Records. Check out the designs below.

Design by Trevor Jackson Design by Trevor Jackson Design by Check Morris Design by Check Morris Design by Zongamin Design by Zongamin Design by Braulio Amado Design by Braulio Amado Design by Luca Lozano Design by Luca Lozano Design by Peter Michael Willer Design by Peter Michael Willer

“I spent a large part of my youth in a the basement of record stores”, explains Jackson, “obsessively digging through racks of vinyl learning as much about design as I did record labels, writers, musicians, producers & engineers.”

The proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go towards establishing the RPM Foundation by AIAIAI, a fund for artists and musicians and their creative projects.

For more information on the Lost Record Store series, head over to the AIAIAI website.

