AIAIAI pays tribute to shuttered record stores with t-shirt collection curated by Trevor Jackson

By , Apr 11 2019
AIAIAI

Photograph by: Braulio Amado

The collection will be released in time for Record Store Day.

Danish headphone brand AIAIAI has enlisted veteran designer Trevor Jackson to curate a T-shirt collection paying tribute to record stores that have closed their doors in recent years.

Six designers from London, Paris, Tokyo, New York, Berlin and Copenhagen have contributed designs commemorating iconic shuttered record stores, including Groove Records, Salinas, Cisco, Kim’s Music & Video, Pinky and Street Dance Records. Check out the designs below.

“I spent a large part of my youth in a the basement of record stores”, explains Jackson, “obsessively digging through racks of vinyl learning as much about design as I did record labels, writers, musicians, producers & engineers.”

The proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go towards establishing the RPM Foundation by AIAIAI, a fund for artists and musicians and their creative projects.

For more information on the Lost Record Store series, head over to the AIAIAI website.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – January to March 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Phonica’s annual Record Store Day party in London returns for 2019

Apr 11 2019

Phonica's annual Record Store Day party in London returns for...
Watch Daniel Avery, Lone and more perform at Phonica for Record Store Day 2018

Apr 26 2018

Watch Daniel Avery, Lone and more perform at Phonica for RSD 2018

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+