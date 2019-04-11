Phonica’s annual Record Store Day party in London returns for 2019

With DJs and live acts from noon.

London record shop Phonica will host its annual Record Store Day soiree this Saturday, April 13.

Running in association with Junction 2 festival and a soundsystem provided by TPI – the shop will have DJs and live acts upstairs and in the basement.

Though the line-up isn’t released until the day itself (previous years have included sets from Black Madonna, Gilles Peterson and KiNK) trust that 2019 is not to be missed.

Phonica’s Record Store Day events kick off at 9am, with sets from 12pm – at 51 Poland Street, W1F 7LZ. The shop will also host a RSD afterparty with Artwork alongside Phonica residents, with tickets on-sale now.

Head here for more info, and watch sets by Daniel Avery, Peach, Funkineven and HAAi from last year’s event, below.

Read next: Phonica’s Record Store Day 2018 in photos

