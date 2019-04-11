place is a new country-specific charity compilation series

The inaugural releases focus on electronic music from Georgia and Colombia.

Air Texture and Kompakt are teaming up to present place, a country-specific charity compilation series. All proceeds from the releases will go towards local groups working in human rights issues.

First up are place : georgia and place : colombia, which highlight local producers Georgia and Colombia respectively.

<a href="http://musicandactivism.bandcamp.com/album/place-georgia">place : georgia by place</a>

<a href="http://musicandactivism.bandcamp.com/album/place-colombia">place : colombia by place</a>

place: georgia was made in collaboration with Tbilisi producers Giorgi Iakobidze and Sandro Mezurnishvili. All proceeds from the project will go to Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center (EMC), an organisation based in Tbilisi “working on human rights aiming to support creation of free, equal society based on solidarity.”

place : colombia was made in collaboration with Juliana Cuervo, a Medellín based DJ resident at the city’s Mansion Club and the founder of DOCE record shop. All proceeds from this project will go towards Mutante, a non-profit organisation that provides a platform for conversations about social issues.

According to place, the project’s goal is to “to raise awareness of local artistic and political action”, by promoting electronic music as “an egalitarian, classless, and empowering art form.”

Both charity compilations will be released on June 1 and are available to pre-order at the place Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and tracklists for both releases below.

place : georgia tracklist:

01. MVMNT – ‘Unseen’

02. YT – ‘Everyday’

03. Hanker – ‘Private Turmoil’

04. Berika – ‘Option One and Two’

05. Mess Montage – ‘Keys Of Rome’

06. Greenbeam & Leon – ‘Destructive Future’

07. Benvol – ‘Parallel Life’

08. Kohf – ‘Kob 1.0’

09. Natalie Beridze – ‘Before Sail’

10. SSeq – ‘In a Blue Funk’

11. Boyd Schidt & Uvall – ‘Drama’

12. Nikakoi – ‘Meta’

place : colombia tracklist:

01. The Baker – ‘Voices of Latam’

02. Adriana Lopez – ‘KWL’

03. Rodolfo Alzate – ‘Ecosistema’

04. Marea – ‘La Ola’

05. Juanpablo – ‘Hormiga en Línea’

06. Julio Victoria – ‘Glare’

07. Junn – ‘Art. 104a’

08. Gladkazuka – ‘Parte Una’

09. Aleja Sanchez – ‘Cassiopeia’

10. Merino – ‘Silence No More’

11. Federico Goes – ‘Hover’

