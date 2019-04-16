Silent Weapons is a photo document of NYC’s “new underground” from photographer Richard R Ross.

New York City’s acclaimed PTP label has announced its first book project today. Entitled Silent Weapons, the book archives the first year of PTP’s Silent Weapons series of shows, which were intended not only to engage the community at large, but also raise money and channel resources.

Through four shows, PTP raised $2,600 for various bail abolition organizations and prison/jail library programs and raised over $1,650 for immigrants rights. Now, this special book release archives that movement, highlighting a new, uncompromising New York underground by shining a light on artists like Bonaventure, Dis Fig, Via App, Dreamcrusher, Eartheater, YATTA, Wormwatcher and others.

The images were captured by local veteran Richard R Ross and the book is presented in B&W, printed at home in NYC and can be pre-ordered from Bandcamp for just $18.

The first Silent Weapons show of 2019 is set for Thursday May 9 at H0L0 in Brooklyn, and will feature performances from Cities Aviv, KEPLA, Speaker Music, YATTA, Channel 63, Dreamcrusher + King Vision Ultra + Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste and more. All proceeds from the show will be donated to the National Bail Out for Black Mother’s Day Bail Out.

