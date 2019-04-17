Terraforma 2019 adds Renick Bell, RAMZi, Monolake and more

Milan’s Terraforma festival adds a host of new names to the lineup.

Algorave pioneer Renick Bell, DJ and producer RAMZi, Hundebiss boss STILL, techno veteran Monolake, guitarist Sir Richard Bishop and DJ Vladimir Ivkovic join an already stacked lineup at this year’s Terraforma festival in Milan.

They’re set to perform alongside already-announced highlights like Laurie Anderson, Juliana Huxtable, Kelman Duran, Mica Levi, Caterina Barbieri and others.

Terraforma is Milan’s foremost sustainable experimental music festival, and will take place at Villa Arconati on July 5 – 7.

Tickets are available now from the Terraforma website and via online ticketing.

Terraforma lineup:

Monolake

Vladimir Ivkovic

Renick Bell

Sir Richard Bishop

STILL

Ramzi

Laurie Anderson

Mica Levi

Caterina Barbieri

DJ Stingray

Daniel Higgs

Bambounou

Donato Dozzy

RP Boo

Kelman Duran

Buttechno

Stargate (Lorenzo Senni)

Juliana Huxtable

