Flying Lotus announces new album Flamagra featuring Solange and David Lynch

It’ll be Flying Lotus’s first album in five years.

Flying Lotus, aka Los Angeles’s Steven Ellison, will release his sixth album, entitled Flamagra on Warp Records this May.

The bumper full-length is an impressive 27 tracks long and features a host of artists including cult filmmaker David Lynch, rapper Denzel Curry, global superstar Solange, funk pioneer George Clinton, DIY rapper Tierra Whack, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro Y Moi, Anderson Paak, Little Dragon and more.

The first taste of Flamagra is the moody ‘Fire is Coming’, a track that pairs Ellison with David Lynch and sounds not unlike Lynch’s own Twin Peaks: The Return.

Flamagra is released via Warp on May 24. Check the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Heroes’

02. ‘Post Requisite’

03. ‘Heroes In A Half Shell’

04. ‘More’ feat. Anderson Paak

05. ‘Capillaries’

06. ‘Burning Down The House’ feat. George Clinton

07. ‘Spontaneous’ feat. Little Dragon

08. ‘Takashi’

09. ‘Pilgrim Side Eye’

10. ‘All Spies’

11. ‘Yellow Belly’ feat. Tierra Whack

12. ‘Black Balloons Reprise’ feat. Denzel Curry

13. ‘Fire Is Coming’ feat. David Lynch

14. ‘Inside Your Home’

15. ‘Actually Virtual’ feat. Shabazz Palaces

16. ‘Andromeda’

17. ‘Remind U’

18. ‘Say Something’

19. ‘Debbie Is Depressed’

20. ‘Find Your Own Way Home’

21. ‘The Climb’ feat. Thundercat

22. ‘Pygmy’

23. ‘9 Carrots’ feat. Toro Y Moi

24. ‘FF4’

25. ‘Land Of Honey’ feat. Solange

26. ‘Thank U Malcolm’

27. ‘Hot Oct.’