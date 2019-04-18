IDM veterans Plaid return with new album, Polymer

Environment, synthetics and mortality are among the album’s themes.

IDM veterans Plaid will release their tenth studio album on Warp in June.

According to the label, Polymer covers “energetic bangers, bright melodic visceral rhythms and hypnotic wombic textures” across its 13 tracks, which were informed by “environment, synthetics, survival/mortality and humanity’s (dis)connection”.

“The problems and benefits of Polymers felt like good themes for this album, their repetitious strength, endurance and troubling persistence, the natural versus the synthetic, silk and silicone, the significant effect they have on our lives,” the duo say in a press release.

Listen to album tracks ‘Maru’ and ‘Recall’ below.

Polymer is released on vinyl, CD and digital formats on June 7 – pre-order it here. The duo will launch the album with a pair of UK dates that month at London’s EartH on June 20 and Manchester’s Deaf Institute on June 22.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Meds Fade’

02. ‘Los’

03. ‘Maru’

04. ‘Ops’

05. ‘Drowned Sea’

06. ‘The Pale Moth’

07. ‘Dancers’

08. ‘Nurula’

09. ‘Recall’

10. ‘All To Get Her’

11. ‘Dust’

12. ‘Crown Shy’

13. ‘Praze’

