FKA twigs shares haunting new track, ‘Cellophane’

Her first new music in three years.

FKA twigs is back with a haunting new single.

‘Cellophane’ was written and produced by twigs in collaboration with Jeff Kleinman and Michael Uzowuru. “Throughout my life I’ve practiced my way to being the best I could be, it didn’t work this time”, she explains. “I had to tear down every process I’d ever relied on. go deeper. rebuild. start again”

Early last year twigs revealed that she had undergone laparoscopic surgery to remove six fibroid tumours from her uterus. Posting a clip of an intricate pole-dancing routine to Instagram, she explained that dancing was an important part of her recovery: “I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical.”

According to Young Turks, she continued intensive training in preparation for the stunning video for the new track, directed by Andrew Thomas Huang. “When I wrote cellophane over a year ago a visual narrative came to me immediately”, says twigs, “I knew I had to learn how to pole-dance to bring it to life, and so that’s what I did.”

‘Cellophane’ is out now on Young Turks.

