Turkish producer Jtamul to debut on Objects Limited with Lubuni

Listen to an ethereal new track, ‘Tsiqvi’, now.

Next up on Objects Limited is a new EP from Turkish producer Jtamul.

Lubuni, features five sci-fi-inflected tracks from the young producer. The title is derived from the word ‘Lubun’, which means queer person in Lubunca, a secret slang used by the LGBTQ+ community in Turkey.

<a href="http://jtamulmusic.bandcamp.com/album/lubuni">Lubuni by Jtamul</a>

“‘Lubuni’ is the name of that solarpunk fairy princette I’m trying to portray in the EP”, explains Jtamul. “I’m trying to open up a virtual space for myself to portray the being I always dreamed to be.”

Lubuni arrives on May 31 via Objects Limited and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Tsiqvi’

02. ‘Bulanik’

03. ‘Wing Flutters’

04. ‘Rahatla’

05. ‘Lusk’

