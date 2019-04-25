Turkish producer Jtamul to debut on Objects Limited with Lubuni

Listen to an ethereal new track, ‘Tsiqvi’, now.
Next up on Objects Limited is a new EP from Turkish producer Jtamul.
Lubuni, features five sci-fi-inflected tracks from the young producer. The title is derived from the word ‘Lubun’, which means queer person in Lubunca, a secret slang used by the LGBTQ+ community in Turkey.
“‘Lubuni’ is the name of that solarpunk fairy princette I’m trying to portray in the EP”, explains Jtamul. “I’m trying to open up a virtual space for myself to portray the being I always dreamed to be.”
Lubuni arrives on May 31 via Objects Limited and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Tsiqvi’
02. ‘Bulanik’
03. ‘Wing Flutters’
04. ‘Rahatla’
05. ‘Lusk’
Read next: Club Chai at three – Collaboration and community in the global dance continuum