Listen to the new album from The Internet’s Matt Martians, The Last Party

Apr 26 2019

Featuring Mac Demarco and Steve Lacey.

The Internet and Odd Future affiliate Matt Martians has dropped a new album.

The Last Party is the follow-up to Matt Martian’s 2017 debut solo album The Drum Chord Theory and features Baby Rose, Daisy, Steve Lacey and Mac Demarco. Stream the whole thing below.

The Last Party is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Out the Game’ [Feat. Baby Rose]
02. ‘Knock Knock’
03. ‘Movin On’
04. ‘Off My Feet / Westside Rider Anthem’
05. ‘Pony Fly’ [Feat. Steve Lacy & Mac DeMarco]
06. ‘Southern Isolation 2’
07. ‘Look Like’ [Feat. Daisy]
08. ‘The Last Party’

