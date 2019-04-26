Stormzy returns with the irresistible ‘Vossi Bop’

By , Apr 26 2019

Photograph by: Press

Watch the new video, featuring a cameo from Idris Elba, now.

Grime MC Stormzy is back with a new single.

‘Vossi Bop’ is named after the viral dance created by NL Vossi in 2015. Check out the video, which features slick choreography, shots at Boris Johnson and an Idris Elba cameo, below.

Despite releasing no music, 2018 was a big year for the Croydon-born MC and saw him launching his own record label (#Merky Records, a subsidiary of Atlantic), publishing imprint (#Merky Books, a collaboration with Penguin Random House UK) and a studentship at Cambridge University, The Stormzy Scholarship. He was also announced as the first grime artist to headline Glastonbury Festival.

‘Vossi Bop’ is out now.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – March 2019

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Stormzy pulls out of Austria’s Snowbombing festival, accuses security of “racial profiling”

Apr 12 2019

Stormzy pulls out of Austria's Snowbombing festival, cites...
Stormzy to headline Glastonbury 2019

Nov 15 2018

Stormzy to headline Glastonbury 2019

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+