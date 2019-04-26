Toxe and Mechatok team up as Emiranda for My Face EP

Listen to a woozy new track, ‘Real Life’, now.
Berlin-based producers Toxe and Mechatok have teamed up for a new collaborative project, Emiranda.
Their debut EP, My Face, is dropping on May 6 via Yegorka, the label headed-up by Danish producer Why Be in collaboration with avant-club imprint Janus. Check out the hazy video for ‘Real Life’, directed by Sophia Kuhn and featuring visuals from Daniel Swan, below.
Emiranda will celebrate the EP with a launch party at Säule. For more information, check out the Facebook event, or head over to the Berghain website.
My Face arrives on May 6 via Yegorka. Check out the cover art for ‘Real Life’, designed by Dan DeNorch, and the full tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Real Life’
02. ‘Time To Go’
03. ‘Music (Time Out)’
04. ‘SXF’
05. ‘Emiranda (Break)’
06. ‘Ice Tea’
