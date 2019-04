Her first mixtape since 2016’s Winter’s Diary 4.

Chicago rapper and vocalist Tink has dropped a new mixtape.

Voicemails follows last year’s Pleasure & Pain EP and is her first mixtape since Winter’s Diary 4, which was released in 2016. Listen to ‘Ride It’, featuring DeJ Loaf, below.

Stream Voicemails below.

