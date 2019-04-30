Chromatics announce European tour, Double Exposure 2019

Featuring support from Desire and In Mirrors.

Chromatics have announced their first European tour in five years.

Johnny Jewel’s elusive outfit will play UK dates in London, Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow, as well as shows in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Berlin and Dublin. Check out the tour poster below.

They will be supported by fellow Italians Do It Better artists Desire and In Mirrors throughout the tour. According to the group, the shows will feature “their favorite moments from Night Drive, Kill For Love, Cherry, & Dear Tommy”, as well as visuals from Panda Bear collaborator Danny Perez.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 3). For information, head over to the Chromatics website.

Earlier this year Chromatics released a new single, ‘Time Rider’. Watch the video below.

