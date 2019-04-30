Danny Brown announces new album, uknowhatimsayin?

Executive produced by Q-Tip.

Detroit rapper Danny Brown has revealed details of his forthcoming album, uknowhatimsayin?.

In a recent cover feature with Highsnobiety, Brown not only revealed the title of his fifth studio album but also announced that the project is executive produced by hip-hop legend Q-Tip.

View this post on Instagram uknowhatimsayin? A post shared by Danny Brown (@xdannyxbrownx) on Apr 30, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

Brown also revealed on Twitter that production from longtime collaborator Paul White will also feature on the album. Last year he posted to Instagram teasing that JPEGMAFIA might be in some involved with album.

In 2016 Brown released the excellent Atrocity Exhibition, which featured collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Kelela, Evian Christ and more. Watch the video for ‘Pneumonia’ below.

