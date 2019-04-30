J Hus to perform at Lovebox 2019

The grime MC is set to perform a headline slot on the Friday night of the festival.

J Hus will take to the Lovebox main stage this summer for a UK festival exclusive performance.

The announcement follows the surprise appearance of the UK rapper at Drake’s London O2 show earlier this month. “I’ve missed you so much, I swear”, Drake told the audience as J Hus was invited on to the stage, “I wanna give you this stage so you can do what you’ve been waiting to do.”

Lovebox Festival will take place in Gunnersbury Park, London on July 12 -13. Tickets are available now.

Read next: Lovebox Festival 2018 in photos