Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton dies aged 51

By , Apr 30 2019
John Singleton

Photograph by: Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

The pioneering director was in a coma, following a stroke on April 17.

John Singleton, the pioneering director best known for his much-loved debut feature Boyz n The Hood, has died at the age of 51, reports Deadline.

The director was in a coma after having suffered a stroke on April 17 and had since been in intensive care at Cedars-Sinai hospital, Los Angeles. His family made the decision to take the director off life support on Monday (April 29).

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness”, said Singleton’s family in a statement, “and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time”.

John Singleton was the first African American to be nominated for an Academy Award. In addition to Boyz n the Hood, Singleton was best known for directing the video for Michael Jackson’s ‘Remember The Time’, as well as 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Singleton was well-known for casting hip-hop artists in his films, most notably Ice Cube in Boyz n the Hood, Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur in Poetic Justice and Ludacris in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Janet Jackson, Ice Cube, Ludacris, Q-Tip, Nas and Janelle Monáe are just some of the artists to pay tribute to the late director.

