Mr Mitch does techno dancehall on ‘Need More Fashion Friends’

More melody-driven club tracks from Mr. Mitch.

Mr. Mitch returns to his Gobstopper label later this month with a two-track single, ‘Need More Fashion Friends’/’Shirley Temple’.

According to the London artist and Boxed co-founder, both tracks are “music made for room 2 at Boxed, Corsica Studios”. ‘Need More Fashion Friends’ is inspired by the sound of last year’s excellent ‘Techno Dancehall’ mix, while ‘Shirley Temple’ “pairs a 4/4 beat with signature Mr. Mitch melodies”. Listen to clips below.

The two-track release, which lands on May 22, is the first since last year’s Primary Progressive EP. Pre-order it on Bandcamp.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – January to March 2019