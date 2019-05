Siete Catorce and AMAZONDOTCOM launch new label, SUBREAL

First up on the label is a new EP from AMAZONDOTCOM, Mirror River.

N.A.A.F.I. affiliate Siete Catorce and The Astral Plane mainstay AMAZONDOTCOM are joining forces to start a new label, SUBREAL.

The imprint’s first release is Mirror River, a four-track EP from AMAZONDOTCOM, which features digitally processed samples, deep bass frequencies and hard-hitting percussion that, according to the label, evokes “a shamanistic and alternate imaginary in a digital context.”

Mirror River by Amazondotcom

Siete Catorce and AMAZONDOTCOM have previously collaborated on the Teardropz EP, which was released on Nostro Hood System last year.

Mirror River drops on June 3 via SUBREAL and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Flower, Nocturnal and Permanent’

02. ‘Priestess’

03. ‘A Drum to Ward Off Language’

04. ‘Leopard’s Dream’

