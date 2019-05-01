Siete Catorce and AMAZONDOTCOM launch new label, SUBREAL

First up on the label is a new EP from AMAZONDOTCOM, Mirror River.

N.A.A.F.I. affiliate Siete Catorce and The Astral Plane mainstay AMAZONDOTCOM are joining forces to start a new label, SUBREAL.

The imprint’s first release is Mirror River, a four-track EP from AMAZONDOTCOM, which features digitally processed samples, deep bass frequencies and hard-hitting percussion that, according to the label, evokes “a shamanistic and alternate imaginary in a digital context.”

<a href="http://subreal.bandcamp.com/album/mirror-river">Mirror River by Amazondotcom</a>

Siete Catorce and AMAZONDOTCOM have previously collaborated on the Teardropz EP, which was released on Nostro Hood System last year.

Mirror River drops on June 3 via SUBREAL and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘A Flower, Nocturnal and Permanent’

02. ‘Priestess’

03. ‘A Drum to Ward Off Language’

04. ‘Leopard’s Dream’

