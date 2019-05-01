Suzanne Ciani’s Flowers Of Evil gets first vinyl release on Finders Keepers

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

Finders Keepers releases the modular synthesizer guru’s rare 1969 album.

A previously unheard 1969 album by synth pioneer Suzanne Ciani called Flowers Of Evil is being released on vinyl for the first time, this July via Finder’s Keepers.

Inspired by the Charles Baudelaire’s Les Fleurs Du Mal, specifically the poem ‘Élévation’, its 4-tracks feature a recital of the poem accompanied by Ciani on the Buchla.

Ciani initially used her own voice in the recordings, before enlisting a French student to recite ‘Élévation’ in French.

Flowers Of Evil follows Finder’s Keepers release of Ciani’s 1980 Help, Help, The Globolinks sci-fi score in 2017. It will be released on July 6.

Tracklist:

1. Flowers Of Evil

2. Glass Houses

3. Token Spokes Part One

4. Token Spokes Part Two

