Drop Bass Network back catalogue available digitally for the first time

Seminal US hardcore promoter and label Drop Bass Network is making a selection of its out-of-print records available digitally for the first time.

First up is an essential acid techno 7″ from DJ ESP, The Further, recorded in 1994 to celebrate Further festival. “The epic three day gathering of rhythm and unity” hosted the likes of Aphex Twin, Richie Hawtin and Underground Resistance during its original run from 1994 to 2001. Listen to both tracks below.

The reissue coincides with the 25th anniversary of the original techno campout, Even Further, which will take place from August 8 to August 12 at Mellen Mountain Meadows in Highbridge, Wisconsin. DVS1, Volvox, DJ Deeon, The Mover and Skinny Puppy’s cEvin Key are all set to play at the anniversary celebration.

Tickets for Even Further 2019 are available now. The Further E.P. is available to stream and download now via the Drop Bass Network Bandcamp. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Furthur’

02. ‘Together’

