Nguzunguzu’s NA drops edit collection NA DJ FILES VOL. 2

Nguzunguzu’s NA, aka producer Daniel Pineda, has dropped a second compilation of club-ready edits and blends.

NA DJ FILES VOL. 2 features nine tracks that see the producer putting his unique spin on a number of R&B standards, including a Baltimore club edit of Ja Rule’s ‘Always On Time’, featuring Ashanti, and a propulsive, high-energy rework of the Diana Ross classic ‘Missing You’.

NA DJ FILES VOL. 2 by NA DJ

The compilation follows last year’s NA DJ FILES VOL. 1, which featured a stunning edit of Sting’s ‘Shape Of My Heart’ and a dembow refit of the instrumental to Kodak Black’s ‘Zeze’.

NA DJ FILES VOL. 2 is out now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘always always’

02. ‘liston boo’

03. ‘tell me why the road turns’

04. ‘come back to me’

05. ‘miss you’

06. ‘gonna make it’

07. ‘life is a…’

08. ‘the rain’

09. ‘until next time’

