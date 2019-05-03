Synth specialists Pelican Company debut on Peder Mannerfelt Produktion

Listen to the epic 12-minute hardware jam ‘Lowlife​/​Hi​-​Tech​/​Occult’ now.

Next up on Peder Mannerfelt Produktion is the debut release from synth specialists Pelican Company.

The Stockholm-based duo is comprised of Johan Antoni, the owner and operator of influential synth shop Jam, and Henrik Johansson, aka Smyglyssna. Listen to ‘Lowlife​/​Hi​-​Tech​/​Occult’, an epic and meandering 12-minute hardware jam that is “a distillation of every synth that has passed thru Johans hand”, now.

Earlier this year Peder Mannerfelt Produktion released Distance, the excellent debut EP from Copenhagen-based duo Code Walk.

‘Lowlife​/​Hi​-​Tech​/​Occult’ is available now. Check out the cover art below.

