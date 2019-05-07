Félicia Atkinson to release The Flower And The Vessel on Shelter Press

The French artist blends cut-up poetry, ASMR and Erik Satie on her new album.

Multidisciplinary publishing platform Shelter Press will release the new album from experimental composer and poet Félicia Atkinson.

The Flower And The Vessel features a heady blend of cut-up poetry, field recording, ASMR and dreamy ambient textures. Listen to a new track, ‘Shirley To Shirley’, now.

According to Shelter Press, Atkinson cites three French classical compositions as particular reference points on the album, Ravel’s L’enfant et les sortilèges, Debussy’s La Mer and Erik Satie’s Gymnopédies, influences that are translated as sparse piano lines that appear throughout the album.

Sunn O))) mastermind Stephen O’Malley, who has previously collaborated with Shelter Press as one half of KTL for the score for Gisèle Vienne’s dance piece The Pyre, joins Félicia Atkinson on the 19-minute album closer ‘Des Pierres’.

The Flower And The Vessel arrives on Shelter Press on July 5 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘L’Après-Midi’

02. ‘Moderato Cantabile’

03. ‘Shirley to Shirley’

04. ‘Un Ovale Vert’

05. ‘You Have To Have Eyes’

06. ‘Linguistics Of Atoms’

07. ‘Lush’

08. ‘Joan’

09. ‘Open / Ouvre’

10. ‘L’Enfant Et Le Poulpe’

11. ‘Des Pierres’

