Watch Sepehr and Kelly Moran go Against The Clock at MUTEK.SF

Against The Clock Lab is back.

The second edition of MUTEK.SF took place last weekend, with stand-out performances from the likes of Amnesia Scanner, Tayhana, Legowelt and many more.

FACT were there to host a special MUTEK Digi Lab edition of Against The Clock Lab, in which artists were invited to make a track in just 10 minutes in front of a live audience, before taking part in a Q&A to talk us through their process.

Warp artist and OPN collaborator Kelly Moran kicked things off with richly textured experimental piano improvisation, before Bay Area producer Sepehr sped things up with an ’80s R&B-sampling acid jam.

Check out sessions from Sepehr and Kelly Moran, streamed live from RS94109 record store, below. For more, you can watch every episode of Against The Clock here.

Watch next: Watch Metrist, Lyzza, Torus and Elias Mazian go Against The Clock at ADE 2018