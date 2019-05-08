Brian Eno to reissue Apollo alongside new album of original compositions

A reimagining of the seminal 1983 ambient masterpiece.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, ambient architect Brian Eno will release a remastered version of his album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks alongside a new album of original compositions.

For All Mankind takes its name from the 1983 documentary by Al Reinert, for which the original Apollo album was intended to accompany. Check out the stunning visuals for a new track, ‘Like I Was A Spectator’, now.

The new album features 11 new instrumental compositions, and sees Eno working alongside both his brother Roger and Daniel Lanois for the first time since the recording of Apollo.

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition, which includes both the remastered edition of Apollo and For All Mankind, arrives on July 19 and will be available digitally, on CD and vinyl.

Pre-order the release here, and check out the cover art and tracklists for both albums below.

Tracklist:

Disc 1 – Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Remastered

01. ‘Under Stars’

02. ‘The Secret Place’

03. ‘Matta’

04. ‘Signals’

05. ‘An Ending (Ascent)’

06. ‘Under Stars II’

07. ‘Drift’

08. ‘Silver Morning’

09. ‘Deep Blue Day’

10. ‘Weightless’

11. ‘Always Returning’

12. ‘Stars’

Disc 2 – For All Mankind

01. ‘The End Of A Thin Cord’

02. ‘Capsule’

03. ‘At The Foot Of A Ladder’

04. ‘Waking Up’

05. ‘Clear Desert Night’

06. ‘Over The Canaries’

07. ‘Last Step From The Surface’

08. ‘Fine-grained’

09. ‘Under The Moon’

10. ‘Strange Quiet’

11. ‘Like I Was A Spectator’

