KABLAM announces long-awaited debut album, Confusía

By , May 8 2019
Confusía

Photograph by: Press

Listen to a pulverising new track, ‘Innominata’, now.

Swedish producer KABLAM, aka Kajsa Blom, has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album.

Confusía will be the first release from the Janus resident since her 2016 EP Furiosa, and looks to be a continuation of her hard and fast production style. Listen to a pulverising new track, ‘Innominata’, now.

Confusía drops on May 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Plague’
02. ‘Innominata’
03. ‘Horses’
04. ‘Problems’
05. ‘DJ HAY!?’
06. ‘Crux’
07. ‘Remembrance’
08. ‘Vanmakt’
09. ‘Forced’
10. ‘For Hildegard’
11. ‘Everything for Everyone’
12. ‘The Carver’
13. ‘Miasma’

