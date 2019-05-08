KABLAM announces long-awaited debut album, Confusía

Listen to a pulverising new track, ‘Innominata’, now.

Swedish producer KABLAM, aka Kajsa Blom, has announced the release of her long-awaited debut album.

Confusía will be the first release from the Janus resident since her 2016 EP Furiosa, and looks to be a continuation of her hard and fast production style. Listen to a pulverising new track, ‘Innominata’, now.

<a href="http://kablam.bandcamp.com/album/confus-a">Confusía by KABLAM</a>

Confusía drops on May 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Plague’

02. ‘Innominata’

03. ‘Horses’

04. ‘Problems’

05. ‘DJ HAY!?’

06. ‘Crux’

07. ‘Remembrance’

08. ‘Vanmakt’

09. ‘Forced’

10. ‘For Hildegard’

11. ‘Everything for Everyone’

12. ‘The Carver’

13. ‘Miasma’

