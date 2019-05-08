Performed by Coates for multi-layered solo cello.

Avant-cellist Oliver Coates’ interpretation of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Luther Adams’ 2007 piece Canticles of the Sky is being reissued by RVNG.

The recording of the Radiohead collaborator’s arrangement appears for the first time in an expanded version that features another of Adams’ compositions, Three High Places.

“Making this recording was not only about creating the most finely tuned interpretation of the piece in terms of frequencies and dynamics”, explains Coates, “but was also a chance to do something I have always wanted to do; to make a study in colour.”

“Inspired by paintings by Hilma af Klint and Agnes Martin”, Coates continues, “I had a chance to build an overall image using different playing techniques and microphone combinations.”

The piece will be performed by 12 cellists at Deep Minimalism 2.0, a weekend of “meditative listening and deep concentration” curated by Coates that takes place at London’s Southbank Centre on November 2 – 3.

Saturday will feature the music of Éliane Radigue, Hanne Darboven and Kathryn Williams, whilst the performance of Canticles of the Sky will take place on Sunday alongside a rare appearance from Grouper’s Liz Harris, who appears as Nivhek. Tickets for both days are available now.

John Luther Adams’ Canticles of the Sky / Three High Places is out now via RVNG. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Sky With Four Suns’

02. ‘Sky With Four Moons’

03. ‘Sky With Nameless Colors’

04. ‘Sky With Endless Stars’

05. ‘Above Sunset Pass’

07. ‘The Wind At Maclaren Summit’

08. ‘Looking Toward Hope’

09. ‘Above Sunset Pass (Alt FX Render)’

Read next: Radiohead’s secret weapon Oliver Coates brings the spirit of Arthur Russell back to the dancefloor